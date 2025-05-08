HPD investigating motorcycle crash involving officer in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An officer has been hospitalized after being involved in a motorcycle crash in southeast Houston Thursday morning.

The Houston Police Department said the wreck happened at about 10:15 a.m. along Fuqua Street.

HPD said the officer involved in the crash was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

It's unclear if anyone else was involved in the crash or what may have led up to it.

