HPD investigating man's suspicious death in Houston's Spring Branch East area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man's suspicious death sparked an investigation in the Spring Branch East area Wednesday afternoon.

At about 2:37 p.m., the Houston Police Department shared a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the scene at 1100 Silber, which showed a unit in a parking lot.

Police said the victim found dead is a man but did not release any other details on the case or the location.