Courtroom video shows former HPD chief telling officers to turn off bodycams after a deadly raid

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The murder trial surrounding a deadly no-knock warrant is focused on a former officer from the Houston Police Department. However, the actions of the former HPD chief also drew attention.

HPD officer's bodycam was cut short by former chief, video shows

The third day of former HPD officer Gerald Goines' murder trial started with officer Valeriano Rios on the stand. He was part of the group that participated in the January 2019 no-knock raid on a Harding Street home in Houston.

Both the defense and prosecutors said Goines lied to obtain the warrant. Rios was asked about it.

"Had you known that, would you have agreed to go to Harding Street?" prosecutor Keaton Forcht asked.

"No, sir," Rios said.

"Why not?" Forcht asked.

"I don't involve myself in those kinds of activities," Rios said.

Prosecutors played Rios' body camera video in court. The video was cut short, not by Rios, but by former HPD Chief Art Acevedo.

Acevedo was seen on camera telling Rios to turn off his camera. Rios told prosecutors he wasn't sure why Acevedo asked him to do so.

Rios said he remained at the scene for about another hour after turning off his camera.

Goines' hospital statement shows he admitted to lying

Goines said nothing as he entered a Harris County courtroom on Wednesday morning ahead of the third day of his murder trial. It wasn't what he said that prosecutors focused on Wednesday, but something he wrote.

As he laid in a hospital bed after being shot during a raid, HPD Sgt. Richard Bass asked him questions.

Goines couldn't talk, so he wrote his responses.

Prosecutors showed the paper with the questions and answers to the jurors.

"What was the name of your C.I. that you used for 7815 Harding?" Bass asked.

"There was no confidential informant," Goines wrote.

Judge who signed the no-knock warrant said Goines lied

The judge who signed off on that warrant told jurors Goines told him he did have a confidential informant. More than five years ago, Houston Municipal Court Judge Gordon Marcum said Goines asked him for a no-knock warrant for a Harding Street home.

Marcum was told a confidential informant bought drugs from someone and saw a weapon, and a warrant was given.

"Judge, if you had known this was a false statement with no investigation or no informant, would you have signed this warrant?" prosecutors asked Marcum in court.

"No, I wouldn't have," Marcum responded. "We try to protect our officers from dangers."

During the raid, a gunfight ensued. Police fired dozens of shots, and the homeowner did as well.

Four officers were hurt, and two people inside, Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas, were killed.

Goines said he didn't have an informant because he bought the drugs

Goines told investigators he didn't have an informant because he was the one who bought drugs from the Harding Street home the day before the raid.

"When did you make the buy?" Bass asked Goines while he was in the hospital.

"The date of the affidavit - evening," Goines wrote.

"What did you buy at 7815 Harding Street, and where did you put it?" Bass asked.

"Two baggies of heroin," Goines wrote. "I believe I tagged it."

However, the sergeant told jurors Goines was at Taste of Texas on the other side of the city at the time he said he bought drugs.

An image of Goines at the restaurant was shown to jurors.

Investigators also found a receipt in an HPD vehicle from the restaurant at the time Goines was seen on camera.

They also found surveillance video from a neighbor showing Goines never went to Harding Street the day before the raid.

While the defense concedes Goines told lies, they say it doesn't mean he's responsible for the murder.

Day four of Goines' murder trial is set to resume on Thursday morning with another HPD member on the stand.

