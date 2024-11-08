The new METRO police chief will be the 1st Asian American to lead the department

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The METRO Police Department now has a new chief.

Ban Tien will serve as the first Asian American ever to lead the department. Tien is currently an Executive Assistant Chief of Police at the Houston Police Department.

During Asian American and Pacific Islander Month in 2023, ABC13 honored the people who are leading their industries and inspiring others, including Tien.

He joined HPD in 1997, and in April 2023, he became not only the highest ranking but also the first Asian American executive assistant chief on the force.

He also was a Special Agent for the United States Drug Enforcement Agency. Now, Tien is replacing METRO Chief of Police Vera Bumpers, who has been in the role since 2014.

According to METRO's website, major crimes, which include sex assaults, have nearly tripled over the last two fiscal years, from 460 in 2022-2023 to 1,279 in 2023 to 2024.

The shift in leadership comes nearly one week after a METRO insider shared videos with ABC13, showing shocking acts of violence on metro platforms. Bumpers said the videos show officers doing their jobs.

However, ABC13 is working to find out the reason behind the change in command.

Metro says the change coincides with the organization's commitment to making the system safer, cleaner, more reliable, and accessible for everyone.

