Election Day 2024: What did the voters decide on Houston ISD $4.4 billion bond

Voters made their choices on Proposition A and Proposition B for the Houston Independent School District's $4.4 billion.

What did voters decide on HISD $4.4 billion bond proposal? Voters made their choices on Proposition A and Proposition B for the Houston Independent School District's $4.4 billion.

What did voters decide on HISD $4.4 billion bond proposal? Voters made their choices on Proposition A and Proposition B for the Houston Independent School District's $4.4 billion.

What did voters decide on HISD $4.4 billion bond proposal? Voters made their choices on Proposition A and Proposition B for the Houston Independent School District's $4.4 billion.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tuesday, Nov. 5, marks the final day when voters can decide on a pair of bonds proposed for the Houston Independent School District's $4.4 billion bond.

The largest school bond in history was approved for the local November ballot and broken into two parts.

Proposition A will focus on the renovations, new school buildings, expansion of existing school buildings, and additional security measures with $4 billion.

RELATED: $4.4B stirring controversy despite agreement that HISD needs more funding

Proposition B will focus more on technology within the district, with about $400 million in total.

However, community leaders and members fear that the money will not be used properly if this bond is voted on.

HISD Superintendent Mike Miles said the bonds Proposition A and Proposition B wouldn't increase taxes, but the district's website and the ballot say the opposite.

Regarding HISD's props A and B, Jones said both what school leaders are saying and what voters are reading are right.

"HISD is also correct in the way it's presented will not result in your taxes going up in terms of the rates you pay," Jones said. "However, the overall amount you pay overall in time will be higher because you have to pay the money back."'