RODEOHOUSTON concert tickets on sale Thursday in 2 waves for 2025 season

RODEOHOUSTON concert tickets go on sale Thursday in two waves for the 2025 season.

RODEOHOUSTON concert tickets go on sale Thursday in two waves for the 2025 season.

RODEOHOUSTON concert tickets go on sale Thursday in two waves for the 2025 season.

RODEOHOUSTON concert tickets go on sale Thursday in two waves for the 2025 season.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get your phone ready, set a timer, and plan to wait.

RODEOHOUSTON tickets go on sale Thursday morning, and you'll need to join an online waiting room before you can buy on the RODEOHOUSTON website.

As has been the case for the past couple of years, tickets will go on sale in two waves, so when you purchase depends on which concert you want to see.

Tickets for performances for March 4 through March 13 go on sale at 10 a.m. That wave includes Reba McEntire, Bun B's Birthday Bonanza, Brad Paisley, and Lauren Daigle. Tickets for shows March 14 through March 23 go on sale at 2 p.m. and include Journey and Post Malone.

The online waiting room opens 30 minutes before tickets go on sale this morning and this afternoon.

Customers are randomly selected to buy tickets. It's not first-come, first-served and doesn't guarantee you'll get tickets, either.

There's a limit of 10 tickets per order, but you can enter the store again to buy more. Tickets start at $25 plus a fee.

One artist is predicted to sell fast.

"The one that I've seen most people asking for over the last couple of years was Grupo Frontera and they're on the lineup. I expect that show to be huge. It's on Go Tejano Day, which has always been big, and like I said, people have been asking for them for the past two years, and I think that's going to be a big, big show," said Houston Chronicle music critic Joey Guerra.

Resale tickets through the rodeo will also go on sale at two different times Thursday. Tickets for wave 1 performances will go on sale at 12 p.m. Resale tickets for wave 2 concerts will go on sale at around 4 p.m.

Tickets will be delivered electronically.

You can access them on the RODEOHOUSTON app.

The tickets are on sale on week after the rodeo revealed who will take the star-studded stage.

Opening and closing nights feature country artists Reba McEntire and Luke Bryan, who will end the rodeo season with a bang.

The rest of the line up includes: Riley Green, AJR, Bun B, Bailey Zimmerman, Carin Leon, Brad Paisley, Zach Top, Lauren Daigle, Jon Pardi, Journey, Warren Zeiders, Grupo Frontera, Charley Crockett, Post Malone, Old Dominion, Cody Jinks, Parker McCollum, and Brooks & Dun.

Fans were speculating about a possible showing from Beyoncé after she broke the internet during a special hometown halftime show on NFL Christmas Gameday.

Post Malone joined her during her performance and is returning to the Houston spotlight stage on March 18.

Malone has shown his love for the city after going viral for tipping a Houston bartender $20,000 on Christmas Eve.

RELATED: Post Malone shocks Houston bartender with 'life-changing' $20,000 tip

The concerts are known for large turnouts. Last year, the Jonas Brothers set an all-time paid concert attendance record with 75,600 fans.

Los Tigres Del Norte was the second highest, with 75,595 on Go Tejano Day.

Over 400 artists have performed at RODEOHOUSTON. Gene Autry did it first in 1942.

Since then, George Strait has become a fan favorite - with multiple appearances.

Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Nickelback, and 50 Cent are all artists who've rocked the rodeo stage.

For the past three years, Houston's favorite Bun B has dominated as a headliner with his Takeovers, and 2025 will be no different from his "Birthday Bonanza."

The first was an H-Town Takeover in 2022. The following year was the Southern Takeover. Earlier this year, Bun B completed the trilogy with his All-American Takeover.

See the full lineup and dates:

Tuesday, March 4 - Reba McEntire

Wednesday, March 5 - Riley Green

Thursday, March 6 - AJR

Friday, March 7 - Bun B

Saturday, March 8 - Bailey Zimmerman

Sunday, March 9 - Carin León

Monday, March 10 - Brad Paisley

Tuesday, March 11 - Zach Top

Wednesday, March 12 - Lauren Daigle

Thursday, March 13 - Jon Pardi

Friday, March 14 - Journey

Saturday, March 15 - Warren Zeiders

Sunday, March 16 - Grupo Frontera

Monday, March 17 - Charley Crockett

Tuesday, March 18 - Post Malone

Wednesday, March 19 - Old Dominion

Thursday, March 20 - Cody Jinks

Friday, March 21 - Parker McCollum

Saturday, March 22 - Brooks & Dunn

Sunday, March 23 - Luke Bryan

Bun B draws second-largest attendance with All-American Takeover that included Drake at RodeoHouston

