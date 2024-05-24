Houston land bank granted $5.5M to clean up contaminated Second Ward site

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Plans are underway to turn an old incinerator site in Houston's Second Ward into a community greenspace by 2028.

The former Velasco Incinerator site, which has sat inactive for decades, is located in the 800 block of North Velasco Street near Navigation Boulevard.

The Houston Land Bank acquired 4.56 acres from the City of Houston in 2023.

That organization hopes the community dictates what the greenspace ultimately becomes.

"I want the community to tell me that," Houston Land Bank CEO Christa Stoneham said.

The Houston Land Bank's website said the city used the incinerator from the 1930s through the 1960s.

It's gone unused for decades, but since 2006 the land has tested positive for increased levels of arsenic, lead, mercury, and other toxins.

So, is it safe to put a park there?

James Tour, Ph.D. is a professor of chemistry and materials science at Rice University.

"I don't think it's going to be too much trouble to put a park in there," Tour said. "These sorts of things can be mitigated."

The Houston Land Bank said they plan on using a material to essentially keep the contamination contained.

That practice is known as capping.

"That would certainly work for arsenic and lead," Tour said.

He said the materials could still get out via the sides of the cap, but added that regular air-quality monitoring would ensure everything stays safe.

The Houston Land Bank is hosting an environmental meeting so residents can learn more.

The meeting will take place on June 21 at 10:30 a.m. at Bar Boheme in 307 Fairview Street.

