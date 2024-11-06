Bun B's Trill Burgers coming to 2 Houston suburbs in 2025

Lines stretch outside the building and you never know which celebrity might stop by. See how Trill Burgers went from pop-up to the hottest restaurant.

Becoming the top burger in the country

HOUSTON, Texas -- Bun B and his partners are bringing Houston two more locations of Trill Burgers. The smash hit smash burger restaurant will open two additional locations in 2025.

The video above is from a 2023 report.

Missouri City: Fort Bend Town Center II

Spring: 6810 Louetta Rd (former Dairy Queen)

"We are excited to announce new Trill Burgers locations in Spring and Missouri City, coming in 2025. We appreciate the continued support from the community and look forward to bringing Trill to the north and southwest sides of Houston," the company said in a statement.

First introduced at the 2021 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, Trill Burgers grew its popularity with pop-ups and by serving as a vendor at events such as the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo and the Coachella Festival. It opened its first brick and mortar location in June 2023 in a former James Coney Island on S. Shepherd Dr. It also has stands at NRG Stadium, Shell Energy Stadium, and TDECU Stadium at the University of Houston.

