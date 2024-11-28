City Wide Club expects to serve over 35K people at 46th-annual Thanksgiving Day Super Feast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a massive effort to feed those in need around Houston on Thanksgiving Day.

The 46th-annual City Wide Club Super Feast event aims to help thousands at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston.

The event starts at 10 a.m.

Super Feast's goal is to serve hot meals to thousands of families and give them food baskets to take home. They can eat there or take food to go.

Inside the George R. Brown, participants can sit down and enjoy a hot turkey dinner, but it doesn't stop with food. Volunteers will also give out haircuts, clothing, toys, and assistance in finding a job or somewhere to live.

If you don't want to get out of your car, you can get in the "grab n' go" line on Chartres Street for pre-packed boxes and brown bags that include a frozen turkey or frozen whole chicken or ham, other non-perishable items, assorted can goods, baked goods, and bread.

The organization expects to distribute food to around 35,000 Houstonians on Thanksgiving Day.

Super Feast says it isn't too late to help out! Volunteers are still accepting donations.

"Absolutely, we are still receiving donations of turkeys and canned goods, other non-perishables, gently used clothing, or new clothing. Just drive by in front of Exhibit Hall A, and volunteers will unload for you," said Stephanie Lewis, the regional director of City Wide Club of America.

You can also still sign up to volunteer in person by visiting City Wide Club's website.

