Super Feast in need of donations, volunteers to help feed Houstonians this Thanksgiving

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City Wide Club is desperate for donations and volunteers to ensure everyone is fed this Thanksgiving. They held an emergency food drive on Monday for the 46th annual Super Feast event.

The organization said it still needs 1,200 turkeys and 1,500 volunteers after receiving food and clothing donations during the emergency drive.

Super Feast is held every year on Thanksgiving Day and again on Christmas Eve at the George R. Brown Convention Center downtown.

Thousands of people are expected at the George R. Brown Convention Center, where they can get warm meals and assistance with other basic necessities.

The goal is to serve hot meals to thousands of families and give them food baskets to take home. They can eat there or take food to go.

"With many families facing job losses and financial hardships, the need for assistance has never been greater," the organization said in a statement.

This week, organizers are expecting to feed more than double the number of people compared to previous years - more than 35,000 - including senior citizens and veterans.

Food donations can be dropped off at the George R. Brown Convention Center or their headquarters at 4900 Fournace Place.

Those who want to volunteer can register on City Wide Club's website.