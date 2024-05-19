School funding issues on This Week in Texas: 'You will see terrible cuts'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On an all-new episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 goes in depth on the fight over public school funding.

A state representative calling for a special legislative session and the school superintendent of the year, who shares concerns about deficit budgets, discuss these pressing issues.

This episode also covers money issues in the city of Houston and the actions Mayor John Whitmire takes for firefighters and police.

"Everything is on the table," Mayor Whitmire said at a press conference. "We're going to listen to Houstonians."

Then, a new effort in Texas to promote gun safety is outlined, featuring a conversation with the state director for the national gun violence prevention group, Giffords.

Plus, ABC13's panel of political insiders share insight on all these topics.

