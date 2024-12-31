Houston woman celebrating her 100th birthday this New Year's Eve

A Houston woman has a special reason to celebrate New Year's Eve. Mary Siegele is ringing in her 100th birthday at the same time as the new year!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New Year's Eve is more than just the end of 2024 for one woman in Houston.

Dec. 31 also marks her 100th birthday!

ABC13 caught up with Mary Siegele during a special celebration at Buckingham Senior Living on Monday.

"I don't feel any older or any younger," she said.

Siegele said she keeps busy by socializing with her friends, playing bridge, and participating in Bible study.

"I'm just looking forward to living life here in the Buckingham and enjoying my friends, and it just goes on and on," she laughed.

Siegele said she spent years living in Venezuela and Libya before returning to Texas in the 1970s.

She is a retired wife and mother of four children. She has eight grandchildren and will soon have two great-grandchildren.

Happy Birthday, Mary!