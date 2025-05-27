24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Thousands of power outages reported across Houston area during storms

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 3:31PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of residents in the Houston area are in the dark as thunderstorms rolled in overnight.

According to data provided to ABC13 by FindEnergy.com, as of 10:30 a.m., more than 75,000 people are experiencing outages across several counties, including: Harris, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Polk, Liberty, Trinity, Brazoria, Austin, Fort Bend, Walker, Chambers, Grimes, Galveston, Matagorda, Waller, Jackson, Wharton, Washington, Colorado, and Calhoun counties.

At about 2 a.m., that number skyrocketed to more than 206,000 amid the powerful rain and wind.

Customers without power by county:

  • Harris County:2.19% impacting 47,587

  • Montgomery County: 5.56% impacting 18,872

  • Liberty County: 3.01% impacting 1,490

  • San Jacinto County: 6.41% impacting 1,224

  • Polk County: 4.76% impacting 1,302

Data shows that CenterPoint Energy has 59,310 customers who are impacted, and Entergy Texas has 12,246.


