Thousands of power outages reported across Houston area during storms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of residents in the Houston area are in the dark as thunderstorms rolled in overnight.
According to data provided to ABC13 by FindEnergy.com, as of 10:30 a.m., more than 75,000 people are experiencing outages across several counties, including: Harris, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Polk, Liberty, Trinity, Brazoria, Austin, Fort Bend, Walker, Chambers, Grimes, Galveston, Matagorda, Waller, Jackson, Wharton, Washington, Colorado, and Calhoun counties.
At about 2 a.m., that number skyrocketed to more than 206,000 amid the powerful rain and wind.
Customers without power by county:
Data shows that CenterPoint Energy has 59,310 customers who are impacted, and Entergy Texas has 12,246.
