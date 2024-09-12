Texans' Calen Bullock relishing primetime faceoff with friend and USC teammate Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears selected Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams with the first overall selection in the 2024 draft.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock always talks with his former teammate at the University of Southern California, quarterback Caleb Williams.

But not this week, not as Bullock and the Texans prepare to face Williams and the Chicago Bears on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

"No, not this week," Bullock said. "This week, we've got each other blocked."

Williams is widely hailed as the next great quarterback in the NFL. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft and Heisman Trophy winner got off to a slow start in his first game with the Bears last week, but Bullock faced Williams in practice at USC, and he knows his friend can explode with a dominant performance at any moment.

"He can do it all," Bullock explained. "But in this game, we're trying to keep that boy in the pocket. Once he gets out of the pocket, he's trying to make things happen."

Bullock has already made his mark with the Texans. The third-round draft pick grabbed his first NFL interception in the opening-week win against the Colts. Bullock's diving pick in the red zone was critical to the win over a division rival. Bullock credits his veteran teammates for a smooth transition and appreciates the advice he's received.

"(I) just go in there and play my game. Be myself," he said. "They know I'm very talented, and they've got my back, and I've got their back."

These friends and former teammates will share the national stage Sunday night at NRG Stadium. Bullock told ABC13 they talked about their NFL dreams for a long time. He looks forward to the matchup, but he said he won't plan to exchange jerseys with Williams after the game ends.

"No, not trading jerseys," he said with a smile.

