Houston Texans duel against Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 in AFC South matchup

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KTRK) -- The first Sunday of the 2024 NFL regular season has commenced. So, Texans fans, in the iconic words of legendary Hall of Fame ring announcer Michael Buffer, "Let's get ready to rumble!"

On Sunday, the Houston Texans begin Week 1 of the NFL regular season on the road against their AFC South rivals, the Indianapolis Colts, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, alongside the franchise's cornerstone in C.J. Stroud and company, are ready to embark on the new season.

"We're fired up about the 2024 season, fired up about our team. And just excited to kick it off and get going so we can stop having questions about last year," Ryans said during the Texans' practice on Wednesday.

As the quest into the regular season begins, the Texans named its team captains Stroud, defensive end Will Anderson Jr., offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, safety Jimmie Ward, long snapper Jon Weeks, as well as newcomers in wideout Stefon Diggs and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

Numerous NFL pundits also anticipate No. 7 to have an MVP-type season and lead his revamped team as a legit Super Bowl contender.

ESPN Bet currently lists the Texans with the eighth-best odds to win the Super Bowl title at +1600.

"We want to gain confidence early, I think we put in the work for training camp, and now, it's up to us to go out there and do it this Sunday and put our best foot forward," Stroud said on Wednesday's practice regarding his goals he hopes to accomplish this season.

Concerning the Colts, starting quarterback Anthony Richardson returns to the gridiron in Week 1 after missing a majority of his rookie year last season due to injury.

"Excited to prepare for the Colts, big-time matchup for us, so we're really looking forward to it," Ryans said in preparation for Sunday's showdown with Indianapolis.

Nonetheless, Houston will want to start the season off strong with a win over the Colts to establish a top spot early on in the AFC South.