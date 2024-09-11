WATCH LIVE

Joe Mixon's dynamite Texans debut earns him AFC Offensive Player of the Week ahead of primetime game

Quarterback C.J. Stroud also asked for something unusual but critical from fans: be a little quieter while he runs the offense.

ByGreg Bailey KTRK logo
Wednesday, September 11, 2024 11:18PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three days after he ran over the Indianapolis Colts defense for 159 yards and a touchdown, Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

On Wednesday, Mixon wanted everyone to know he didn't win the award alone.

"That's accolades for my O-line, the whole offense: receivers and tight ends," Mixon said. "Without them, I wouldn't be in that position. I'm over here with a bunch of dogs, and they're doing whatever they can to make me look good."

Head coach DeMeco Ryans said Mixon does more than produce on the ground. He gives the Texans offense "confidence, energy and swagger."

Heading into Sunday night's game against the Chicago Bears, Mixon wanted everyone to know the Texans offense intends to play with a physical, punishing style all season.

"When you turn on that tape, that's what you're gonna see," Mixon said.

C.J. Stroud and his teammates look forward to playing in primetime at NRG Stadium. Stroud has a few requests for Texans fans on Sunday, starting with showing up early and giving the team a little quieter when he's leading the offense.

"I think we can do a little better on that," Stroud said with a smile Wednesday.

