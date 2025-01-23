Houston Texans part ways with team president Greg Grissom

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans have officially parted ways with the team president, Greg Grissom, on Thursday.

"We want to thank Greg for his contributions to the organization," Chair and CEO Cal McNair said. "Since he became our team president in 2021, Greg helped me implement numerous initiatives to help our organization fearlessly evolve and grow in many ways, which we are very thankful for. We wish Greg and his family all the best in the future. We will provide updates regarding the team's next president in the coming days."

The president's role is responsible for overseeing efforts to secure stadium-naming rights and sponsorship, coordinating radio and TV broadcasting relationships, ticket and suite sales campaigns, and more.

Grissom had been with the team since its inaugural season.

Grissom was previously the senior vice president of corporate development who stepped in as interim Texans team president before being officially promoted to the position in March 2021.

Grissom succeeded Jamey Rootes, who held that role from 2000 until February 2021 when he resigned to "pursue his interests as a writer, public speaker, consultant and professor at the University of Houston."

Grissom, a native of Austin and a Baylor University alum, first started with the Texans' business operations staff as corporate sales manager during their 2002 inaugural season.

He rose through the ranks of the front office, promoted to director and vice president roles in the corporate development area. His role as senior VP came in April 2017.

Grissom's previous experience includes stints with the Houston Astros and Enron as a sports marketing specialist.

In the same year Grissom was promoted to president, the Texans hired a new head coach and a new general manager, but said goodbye to J.J. Watt.

"Leading the Houston Texans business operations has been the opportunity of a lifetime," Grissom said. "After almost 25 years with the Texans, including the last four as President, I feel it's the right time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. I want to thank Janice McNair and Cal and Hannah McNair for their support and the opportunity to help lead this organization. Over the past four years, I am incredibly proud of what we accomplished for our fans and for our business. Most of all, I am thankful for the relationships I've built with my Texans teammates, everyone at NRG Park, corporate and civic leaders across Houston and Harris County, and, of course, our passionate Texans fans. These connections have been the most rewarding part of my time here and will always hold a special place in my life. I am grateful for my time with the Texans and look forward to what's next."

It's unclear who will take Grissom's place.