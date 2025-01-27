Houston Texans tap Mike Tomon as new team president after parting ways with Greg Grissom

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans have announced their third team president in franchise history.

On Monday, the club named Mike Tomon as the next team president after parting ways with former team president Greg Grissom. Tomon takes the helm after 10 years at Legends, which is a marketing firm founded by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Steinbrenner family.

SEE ALSO: Houston Texans part ways with team president Greg Grissom

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Mike Tomon to our Texans family," Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said. "Mike is a proven leader who brings more than 20 years of experience in sports and entertainment to our team. His extensive background in stadium development and passion for inspiring those around him shined during our conversations. As we enter this next chapter as an organization, I'm looking forward to the future of our business operations under his leadership."

Legends made a number of strategic investments under Tomon's leadership, which resulted in significant expansion and the formation of groundbreaking partnerships with global organizations, including Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, FIFA, and the Rugby World Cup.

Tomon was Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at AEG before joining Legends. He developed and managed the global premium sales strategy for all of AEG's assets globally while serving as the new business development manager for AEG Global Partnerships.

Tomon also played football for the Hoyas football team at Georgetown University, where he graduated. He and his wife, Lauren, have two children, Ben and Olivia.

"I'm honored to join the Texans during such a fun and exciting time," Tomon said. "I want to thank Janice, Cal, Hannah, and the McNair family for giving me this incredible opportunity to join the NFL. I love working with people who are passionate about their work and love what they do, and it was clear in our conversations that the McNairs love this organization and the city of Houston. Their vision for this team and aspirations to be champions in every way allowed us to connect immediately. I also want to thank my wife, Lauren, and my two children for their support. We're all thrilled about the opportunity to move to Houston. I know that Texans fans are among the most passionate in the NFL, and I can't wait to get started."

Tomon's role with Houston will focus on the business side, including building new partnerships and sponsorships to give the Texans money to compete with the best in the NFL.