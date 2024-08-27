Texans' roster cut tracker: Houston's Brooks, Metchie III stay put as roster deadline expires

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans trimmed their 90-man roster to 53 by Tuesday at 3 p.m. to meet the league's deadline for the 2024 regular season.

The Texans decided on a number of positions before Tuesday afternoon, including an already crowded wide receiver room.

ABC13 Sports breaks down Houston's latest 53-man roster.

In the quarterback room behind Texans' star C.J. Stroud, backup QB Davis Mills will serve as the only signal-caller behind No. 7. Additionally, Texans' Case Keenum was placed on the injured reserve while Houston released journeyman quarterback Tim Boyle, despite playing a majority of minutes during the Texans' 2024 preseason.

Aside from the star trio of Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, and Nico Collins in the wideout room, other Texans reserves who made the cut included Robert Woods, John Metchie III, Xavier Hutchinson, and Steven Sims.

Concerning some of the Texans' wideouts released, the Texans let go of Noah Brown, Ben Skowronek, and Quintez Cephus. Brown, 28, signed a one-year deal with Houston in the 2023 season and recorded 33 catches for 567 yards and two touchdowns. Skowronek, a Notre Dame product, was acquired by Houston in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in May in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. Cephus, the 26-year-old and former 2020 fifth round selection by the Detroit Lions, was waived after signing a contract this past July.

Texans running backs comprise of the likes of Joe Mixon, Cam Akers, Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale, and British Brooks.

As for Texans tight ends, Brevin Jordan, Dalton Schultz, and Cade Stover made the team's roster.

Regarding the team's offensive line, Kendrick Green, Jarret Patterson, Blake Fisher, Nick Broeker, Shaq Mason, Juice Scruggs, Tytus Howard, Kenyon Green, and Laremy Tunsil make up the O-line.

League sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Texans waived cornerback Mike Ford, who recently signed a two year-deal in March. Schefter noted Texans defensive back Desmond King was among the veteran defensive backs across the league released on Tuesday.

Texans defensive end Malik Fisher, who was a standout pass rusher in his stint with the D.C. Defenders in the UFL, was waived.

Texans also said goodbye to cornerback C.J. Henderson. The former No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars was released on Tuesday.

The Texans open their 2024 NFL regular season on the road vs. their AFC South rivals, Indianapolis Colts, at noon on Sept. 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

