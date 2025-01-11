Houston Texans down early vs. Los Angeles Chargers in 1st quarter of AFC Wild Card game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers playoff game is currently underway at NRG Stadium.

In the first quarter, the Chargers took the early lead with two field goal attempts by placekicker Cameron Dicker to put Los Angeles up 6-0 over Houston.

Pre-game notes:

Let the NFL playoffs begin! C.J. Stroud and the Texans host Justin Herbert and the Chargers in a high-stakes Wild Card game on Saturday afternoon.

In the regular season, the Texans finished with a 10-7 record, clinching the AFC South championship for the second consecutive season. Saturday's game will be the eighth Wild Card game in Texans' franchise history.

The Texans begin their playoff journey with some of the team's core offensive players being bitten by the injury bug. Houston has already lost its two star wide receivers, Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs, with season-ending knee injuries.

All eyes will be on the star quarterback matchup between Texans' Stroud and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. The AFC wild-card game will mark both Stroud's and Herbert's second postseason appearance.

It'll also be a head coach matchup with Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans vs. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Click back on this story for updates throughout the Texans vs. Chargers playoff game.