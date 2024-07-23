Texans fans, many arriving before sunrise, energize practice Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans fans showed up long before sunrise on Tuesday for their first chance to attend training camp.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans and his players appreciated the jolt of energy for the first day in full pads.

"When you come across the bridge and see all the fans out and their excitement for our guys, it really fires everyone up," Ryans said.

Texans wide receiving legend Andre Johnson also came to practice. The Pro Football Hall of Fame will enshrine Johnson in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 3.

The Texans worked quickly in a practice that lasted about an hour and a half. Ryans continued to stress a measured buildup to the long season ahead with planned days off for players like Nico Collins and John Metchie.

"We still practice in a safe manner and make sure we're keeping everyone up," Ryans said. "For the most part, we did that (Tuesday)."

Eyewitness Sports noticed two standouts on the field: cornerback Kamari Lassiter and running back Dameon Pierce.

Lassiter, the second-round pick from Georgia, impressed veteran teammates with his talent and work ethic, but he said he knows he has a "long way to go."

"You have to prove and earn the respect of your teammates and coaches," Lassiter told ABC13.

After a tough 2023 season, Pierce worked on his body and attitude.

"I learned a lot from my lows last year," Pierce said, displaying his renewed energy at practice. "The more I can be myself, the better it looks on tape."

The three-year veteran added that "the sky is the limit" if the Texans' offense can develop a consistent rushing attack to complement C.J. Stroud and the talent at wide receiver.

