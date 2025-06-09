82 animals rescued in 2 separate animal cruelty cases less than 24 hours apart, Houston SPCA says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston SPCA said it rescued 82 animals in two unrelated animal cruelty cases less than 24 hours apart.

Last Tuesday, on June 3, the organization said it rescued nine cats confined in filthy cages without access to food or water in Tomball.

Officials said six cats were found dead on the property near Sorrel Meadows Drive.

Two dogs kept in filthy wire kennels were also rescued, the organization added.

The next day in Pasadena, the SPCA said 70 emaciated dogs were found in another home.

All 70 dogs, along with a bird also found on-site, were removed from the home. The group said the inside of the home was contaminated with urine and feces and cluttered with debris.

The SPCA said all of the animals are now getting medical care.

"We share these types of cruelty cases because they are a powerful reminder of how we rely on the community to report animal neglect and abuse, so we can respond swiftly when animals are in distress," the organization said in a release. "A phone call or online report can be the difference between suffering and safety for countless animals. Speaking up truly saves lives."

The organization said you can report animal cruelty through their website.

