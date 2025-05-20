No one charged after 19 neglected dogs rescued from 'house of horrors' in Katy, deputies say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Nineteen dogs were rescued from a house in Katy that a deputy constable described as a dog "house of horrors."

Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen said deputies got a warrant for the home on May 15.

Rosen said the dogs were found malnourished, some appeared to have mange, and three dead dogs were found on the property.

Deputies said the dogs had chewed holes to get out, and it appeared some of the windows had been covered with boards.

Investigators found the owners of the dogs and determined they had abandoned the home and the dogs five days earlier.

The dogs are now getting medical treatment from the HSPCA.

"It's sad because these people left this house and left these animals behind to fend for themselves," Rosen said.

A hearing is set to determine if the owners will be allowed to take back possession of the dogs.

An investigation is ongoing to determine if any charges will be filed.