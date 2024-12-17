24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Emergency repairs prompts closures until the weekend on Old Voss Road near I-10

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 8:49PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- According to Memorial Villages police, Old Voss Road between I-10 and Voss Road will be closed starting Tuesday due to a large pothole that requires emergency repairs.

Police said the repairs are expected to be finished by the weekend.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area but can continue on the I-10 Frontage Road to the Voss intersection, where traffic can turn south.

