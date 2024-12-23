More than 20 Houston restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day

HOUSTON, Texas -- On Dec. 25, families all over Houston will gather for home-cooked Christmas Day feasts. We wish all of them a Merry Christmas.

For any number of reasons, not everyone will have that experience. This guide is for you. It contains a range of cuisines, locations, and price points to satisfy a range of tastes.

Of course, many restaurants in Chinatown and other Asian-oriented business districts will be open. Call your favorites to confirm their hours.

Afuri Ramen

Newly opened in the Heights, the restaurant will be serving steaming bowls of noodles, sushi rolls, and Basque cheesecake for its regular hours of 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

To see the rest of this list, visit our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

