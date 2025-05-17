Houston ranks No. 1 on new list of America's top moving destinations

HOUSTON, Texas -- Drawn by its vibrant culture and growing job market, nationwide movers have increasingly chosen Houston as their new home. Based on national relocation trends, a new study by leasing company Penske Truck Rental ranks the Bayou City No. 1 among the top 10 moving destinations in the United States for 2024.

Four Texas cities ranked among the top 10 moving destinations. Following Houston, San Antonio ranks No. 3, with Dallas at No. 4., and Austin at No. 9.

According to the study, the primary reasons for relocation in 2024 include better job opportunities and a lower cost of living. Movers were also driven by more personal reasons for relocation, such as enjoying a closer proximity to loved ones and more space.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.