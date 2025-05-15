Census data shows just how many people are moving to southeast Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New census data shows southeast Texas is home to some of the fastest-growing cities in the country.

On Thursday, the U.S. Census released figures showing city population trends from July 1, 2023, to July 1, 2024. It showed the top 15 U.S. cities with growth in terms of numbers.

It also showed the top 15 fastest-growing cities based on percentage. In terms of numbers, New York City was the only city to add more people than Houston.

Houston came in at number two with 43,217 people moving to the city. San Antonio and Fort Worth were the only two Texas cities to make the list.

Experts explain why people may be moving to Houston

Daniel Potter from the Kinder Institute for Urban Research studies demographics. During the pandemic, he said a number of people moved away from urban areas to get more space.

"There may be a degree to which individuals that have exited out of more urban areas during the real pinnacle of the pandemic period found themselves moving back into those spaces," Potter explained.

Potter said it could just be that more people are opting to live in the city versus the suburbs. With the increase, Potter said, comes opportunity.

What are we making our investments for now as we're thinking about moving into the future? Daniel Potter, Kinder Institute for Urban Research

While the data doesn't show who's moving to Houston, Potter said it's most likely a mix of people, which can add to Houston's diversity. While there's good, there's also some bad.

More people mean more decisions have to be made on how to handle the increased population.

"There's aging infrastructure, and that can be anything from our roadways to our water cleaning facilities," Potter said. "So, what are we making our investments for now as we're thinking about moving into the future?"

One of the fastest-growing cities is in southeast Texas

The data reveals that seven out of the top 15 fastest-growing cities in terms of population are in the Lone Star State. Only one of them is located in southeast Texas.

Fulshear, located about 30 miles west of Houston, is the second fastest growing city in the country. Census figures show the city grew by nearly 27%.

There are now 54,629 residents in Fulshear, a big number compared to 12 years ago when Graham Mckernam moved to the city.

"It was a two-lane highway," Mckernam recalled. "We had, I think it was 4,100 people on the sign when moving into town."

What could be the next community to take off?

Potter said there are other communities that could soon explode with population.

He said Sealy and Wallis could add a number of people. There's another city in Fort Bend County that could balloon as well.

"Thompsons is one of those spaces to be keeping an eye on, even though right now you wouldn't necessarily know it, some projections have it being the population epicenter of Fort Bend County in the next couple of decades," Potter explained.

For now, it's Fulshear getting the attention. The city's mayor told ABC13 in a statement that it's expanding, but trying not to lose the city's charm:

"The news that Fulshear is once again among the fastest-growing cities in the country is both a tremendous opportunity and a significant challenge. Our rapid growth is a true testament to the unique charm, strong sense of community, and high quality of life that Fulshear offers.

As Mayor, I see it as our responsibility to ensure that we grow thoughtfully and sustainably. We are working to preserve what makes Fulshear special while expanding infrastructure, services, and opportunities for all who call it home."

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.