Houston lands 2nd in the highest rate of office vacancies nationwide, study shows

HOUSTON, Texas -- A new study of the office rental market in the U.S. has revealed Houston has the second highest rate of office vacancies nationwide. In fact, the total square footage of Houston's empty office space adds up to 1,153 football fields.

The report by Indian service provider Outsource2India discovered 18.6% of all office space in Houston is sitting empty, a figure that has grown by 1.6% since 2023.

To put the football fields comparison into perspective, that means about 1,522 acres of office space around the city is sitting empty, or nearly 66.30 million square feet.

