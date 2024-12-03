Houston police and SWAT respond to Highway 288 scene in Sunnyside, helicopters provide air support

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Transtar cameras showed a heavy police presence, including a SWAT vehicle, on Friday night on Highway 288 near Reed Road in Sunnyside.

Houston police were on the scene at about 9:57 p.m. but have not revealed why.

Two helicopters, one belonging to HPD and another to DPS, reportedly flew over the scene and provided support.

Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts on the story.

