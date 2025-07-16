Man shot and killed after leaving Wingstop in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed right after ordering food from a restaurant in northwest Houston, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened along West 34th near Mangum, and investigators counted at least 15 bullet markers in the street.

HPD Det. Hobson said the victim had just ordered food from Wingstop when a vehicle pulled up and someone fired multiple shots, hitting the man in front of a Wells Fargo.

He was taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Houston police told ABC13 that they're looking for a dark color sedan, but they don't have a description of the shooter, who got away.

