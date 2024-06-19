HPD photos show persons of interest as 12-year-old girl's cause of death revealed

Houston police are on the trail for the suspect or suspects who allegedly killed a 12-year-old girl and left her body in a shallow creek.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department released pictures of two male persons of interests after a 12-year-old girl's body was found in a creek this week.

Police said the young girl was found off West Rankin Road near the North Freeway, walking distance from where she lives, after investigators believe she snuck out of her home around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Her mother last saw her when she went to bed, according to police.

On Tuesday, Houston Mayor John Whitmire said the young girl was talking to her 13-year-old boyfriend on the phone at a convenience store around midnight. The boyfriend told investigators he heard her talking to two adults.

"There will be a report issued shortly with very bad, horrific circumstances," Whitmire said.

Investigators have been searching for surveillance video that will help lead them to the killer.

Billie Jackson was driving home from dropping her husband off from work on Monday morning when she says she made the disturbing discovery.

"I drove past, and when I looked up the creek, I thought it was a mannequin. I did a U-turn, and I stopped on the bridge, put my flashers on, looked down, and realized it was someone. I parked right here and called 911 immediately," she said.

On Tuesday night, Houston police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a surveillance photo of two male persons of interest.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences hasn't identified the victim but ruled the girl's cause of death as strangulation.

Jackson said her heart is with the 12-year-old girl's family as she, too, processes what she saw.

"Finding out she was 12 devastated me. I have a 12-year-old granddaughter," Jackson said.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the girl's death to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

