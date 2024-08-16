Houston police investigating alleged road rage gunfight in the middle of I-10 East Freeway

The 21-year-old driver of a pickup truck is not expected to survive his injuries. Investigators said both drivers ended up firing shots in the incident that allegedly started with the truck tailgating another car.

The 21-year-old driver of a pickup truck is not expected to survive his injuries. Investigators said both drivers ended up firing shots in the incident that allegedly started with the truck tailgating another car.

The 21-year-old driver of a pickup truck is not expected to survive his injuries. Investigators said both drivers ended up firing shots in the incident that allegedly started with the truck tailgating another car.

The 21-year-old driver of a pickup truck is not expected to survive his injuries. Investigators said both drivers ended up firing shots in the incident that allegedly started with the truck tailgating another car.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old man is not expected to survive after being shot while driving on the I-10 East Freeway.

Investigators are calling it an act of road rage and are now questioning the other driver, who returned to the scene.

According to Houston police, both drivers involved fired shots, but the 21-year-old man, who was driving a pickup truck, was the only person struck.

The pickup truck driver -- who had a woman in the passenger seat -- ended up crashing in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near the Uvalde Road exit around 11 p.m. Thursday.

HPD said the passengers inside both vehicles called 911 after the exchange of gunfire.

A witness inside a dark-colored sedan involved in the shooting told HPD that her 26-year-old son was driving and her husband was in the passenger seat.

She said they were headed outbound on I-10 when a pickup truck with a man and woman inside came up behind them and started tailgating them.

Eventually, the pickup truck went around the sedan, and that's when witnesses say the pickup truck driver rolled down the window and fired shots at the sedan.

The driver of the sedan returned fire, striking the 21-year-old truck driver and sparking the crash.

The woman inside the truck was transported to the hospital but is expected to be OK, according to HPD. The driver is not expected to survive his injuries.

The driver of the sedan initially drove off out of fear, and the passengers called 911. They soon returned to the scene and are cooperating with investigators, police said.

"Investigators are coming and all of this will be assigned and turned over to the DA's office for statements and an investigation to determine if any charges will be filed," Lt. R. Willkens said.

Police were working to gather video of the incident and are also asking witnesses to come forward with any information.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.