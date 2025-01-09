HPD fires officer at center of several investigations during his former role at Harris County Jail

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department fired Devon Ortiz, a former detention officer at the center of several investigations.

Ortiz worked as a detention officer at the Harris County jail for 25 months before resigning in April 2024.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said he was the subject of "multiple internal affairs investigations" that led to the Administrative Disciplinary Committee recommending that Ortiz be terminated for policy violations.

One of the incidents was caught on video and obtained by ABC13. HCSO said Ortiz was in the process of taking the woman to court on Jan. 17, 2024.

The video shows a woman being pushed up against the wall by Ortiz, slamming her to the ground and sitting on top of her.

He then yanks her off of the ground, pushes her back up against the wall, and slams her to the ground again.

Based on the woman's actions in the 45-second clip given to ABC13 by sources, the woman does not appear to resist.

The same month that Ortiz resigned from his role at the jail, he was hired by the Houston Police Department, entered their academy, and graduated in November.

Back in December, HPD said they were made aware of the video showing the January 2024 incident and placed Ortiz on administrative duties pending the outcome of an investigation.

On Jan. 9, 2025, the department announced his termination.

ABC13 asked HPD if they knew about the past incidents when he was hired, and they said that was part of the investigation into what he disclosed on his application.

Ortiz's record with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement shows his job with HCSO was his first job in law enforcement in the state. It does not indicate any disciplinary action.

HCSO said they turned over evidence from their investigation into Ortiz to the district attorney's office to determine if charges were warranted. It's unclear when that happened.

