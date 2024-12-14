New Houston police officer under investigation over use of force incident as detention officer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A brand-new Houston police officer has been reassigned pending a 'use of force' incident that happened while he was a detention officer at the Harris County Jail.

The incident was caught on camera and included in ABC13's recent report on what former jailers call "rampant violence" inside the jail.

"The Houston Police Department was recently made aware of a video showing a use of force incident involving a detention officer at the Joint Processing Center in January of 2024," the department said in a statement.

The video shows a detention officer forcing a female inmate against the wall before slamming her to the ground and holding her down. It happens as other jailers look on. The inmate does not appear to fight back.

Ten months after the incident, the jailer, whom HPD has not named, became a Houston police officer.

"I couldn't imagine him meeting a person on the street with that disposition at the beginning of his career," said civil rights attorney U.A. Lewis after watching the video. "I'm curious to know whether the sheriff's office or HPD intend to bring criminal charges against him. This is a crime."

After the January incident, the officer entered the Houston police academy in April and graduated during a ceremony in November, becoming a Probationary Police Officer, HPD said.

"An investigation has been initiated to determine the circumstances of the event and what information was disclosed by the employee in relation to this incident at the time of his application. At this time, he has been assigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation," HPD's statement continued.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to questions regarding the use of force incident, whether the jailer was disciplined or terminated. Whatever happened, he was able to find a new department quickly.

Lewis said that, ethically, applicants should disclose prior incidents, and HPD should ask about them regardless.

"You're trying to make sure you don't allow a problem to grow and fester in your agency," she said.

