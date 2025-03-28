HPD delays launch of new RMS system following SL-code debacle

The Houston Police Department is preparing to roll out a new records management system, but it now says the launch has been delayed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- News first broke over a year ago that the Houston Police Department had suspended a quarter million incident reports with a controversial SL-code -- SL meaning the incidents weren't being investigated due to a lack of personnel.

HPD promised to review all cases and improve their record keeping to ensure citizens were never wronged like this again.

Just last month, HPD assured ABC13 that a new $31,000,000 records management system (RMS) would be ready to launch on April 1. On Friday, HPD said the launch was delayed and did not say why or what the new launch date was.

"It's outdated and it limited us, and it takes more time when we're trying to do and search and find out different things," former HPD chief Troy Finner said last year when talking about the current record management system or RMS.

The current system is so technologically behind, HPD says it hinders their ability to easily look up data, incident reports, and crime related information. Not only that: the SL-code is hardwired in. Concerning, even though HPD has vowed to never use it again.

Mayor John Whitmire's independent panel looking into HPD's code that suspended 264,000 cases cites a former assistant chief with coining the coding.

In addition to the $31 million the city spent in 2023 on the new system, an additional $1,300,000 was approved just last month for the implementation of the new RMS though HPD could not say specifically how the additional money would be invested.

"HPD really wants to get this right," Councilwoman Abbie Kamin said.

Kamin has been a champion for the new records management system. She hasn't been given a timeline or reason either.

"They're going to be taking some additional time to make sure this is implemented the right way, that it's a smooth transition over. We don't want to see any hiccups," Kamin said.

Meanwhile, in a report put out on Jan. 8, HPD claims they've reviewed every single suspended incident report. But you'll notice, the numbers don't add up with almost 152,000 reports unaccounted for. HPD tells ABC13 these missing reports still need additional work before they'll fit into the report. Essentially patting themselves on the back for work that isn't done yet.

ABC13 has continued to press police for specific charges and arrests connected to the SL-code investigation but they continue to not share that information.

