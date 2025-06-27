HPD continue to crack down on road rage, focusing on Houston's major corridors

As HPD continues to crack down on road rage in the city, a study found that it could also be changing our driving habits.

As HPD continues to crack down on road rage in the city, a study found that it could also be changing our driving habits.

As HPD continues to crack down on road rage in the city, a study found that it could also be changing our driving habits.

As HPD continues to crack down on road rage in the city, a study found that it could also be changing our driving habits.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department said its officers are cracking down on road rage, focusing enforcement on some of Houston's major corridors.

Recent data shows how prevalent road rage has become, and how it could be changing our driving habits.

University of Houston professor Dr. Ionnis Pavlidis surveyed 1,400 Texas drivers in 2023, and a big percentage said they've encountered road rage.

"One of the questions we asked the Texas drivers was -- 'Have you encountered road rage?' And 65% of the survey said yes, some more than one time."

With so many of you saying you've seen or experienced road rage, Eyewitness News wanted to know if it has changed your behavior behind the wheel. Specifically, if you ever hesitate to honk your horn.

Driver Daltyn Hausler said she definitely avoids it.

"I try not to honk my horn. It scares me; I get too much anxiety," she said.

Meanwhile, driver Anthony Wright says he'll honk, but stays prepared for the reaction.

"Some people, they take it as, 'Hey, thanks for letting me know.' Some people, they get what we call road rage, and they might give you the finger," he said.

Pavlidis said that part of his research included interviews with drivers, and he notes that people lash out when they are in a vehicle because sitting behind the wheel gives them a sense of power.

"When you get into a car, basically, you acquire a position of power. Think about it, it's almost like a weapon," Pavlidis said. "I think this explains partially the road rage, because it comes from a position of empowerment."

Police ABC13 that excessive use of your horn, when it is not an emergency, can escalate a situation into road rage.

Also, avoid tailgating and changing lanes without a signal. If you find yourself in a bad situation, don't engage or make eye contact, and try to get away by slowing down or exiting the freeway. If you have to, call the police.

For news updates, follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook, X and Instagram.