Houston police confirm new leads as they search for METRO bus shooter who killed passenger

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of shooting and killing another man on a METRO bus late last week is still on the run.

Witnesses told ABC13 the deadly shooting unfolded when the two men started arguing on the bus.

On Monday, police confirmed they have leads, but no arrests have been made.

Investigators say the man carried out the shooting on a bus with multiple passengers in the middle of the afternoon on Friday.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Bus rider dies after shooting on METRO bus in SW Houston, suspect at large, officials say

SkyEye 13 captured a heavy police presence at West Bellfort near Kirby as investigators worked to track down the shooter.

The victim, who has yet to be identified by police, was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

"The man said something, and so he pulled out his gun, and he went to the guy and slapped the guy with the gun. Boom! Just like that," a witness, who was on the bus, said.

"They got into some argument back there in the back, and that's when it all started," a different witness on the bus said. "After he got hit in the head with a pistol... he stated taking off his clothes like he wanted to squabble with that guy."

Witnesses say the shooter walked away from the scene, and so far, no one has been able to find him.

If you know this man or recognize him, you are urged to call the HPD Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers.

