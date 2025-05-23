Suspect killed in shooting involving officer in Houston's Spring Branch area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a suspect was killed in a shooting involving an officer in Houston's Spring Branch area on Friday.

The Houston Police Department confirmed the incident happened at about 4 p.m. at 2000 Wirt Road.

HPD initially told ABC13 that officers were looking for a man who had attacked a security guard. At about 5 p.m., the department confirmed the suspect was dead.

No officers were injured, officials added.

What led to shots being fired is still unclear.

