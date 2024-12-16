Mayor says HPD made dozens of arrests during weekend Washington Corridor ride-along

The mayor said on Friday and Saturday, they made 215 traffic stops, recovered eight firearms, took part in three chases, and made 48 arrests along the Washington Corridor.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're learning more about the impact of a new initiative to make the Washington Corridor safer.

The street is known for its nightlife and is an increasingly popular residential area.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire says he wants to improve the quality of life for the people who live nearby.

He joined the Houston Police Department for a ride-along this weekend.

His office said on Friday and Saturday, they made 215 traffic stops, recovered eight firearms, took part in three chases, and made 48 arrests.

The mayor says officers also shut down a parking lot takeover.

The Washington Corridor is a busy thoroughfare and social district. ABC13 has covered shootings and other crimes in the area in the past.

Law enforcement, like HPD and the Harris County Sheriff's Office, say they want people to be safe as they celebrate the holidays.

"This is a very dense area; there are a lot of folks that are traversing back and forth from different clubs, for parking areas and things like that; it's nighttime; drive safely," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

A partner at Rain HTX, a soon-to-open restaurant on Washington, said he understood he was entering a mixed social and residential area when he picked the location and is trying to accommodate his neighbors.

"We soundproofed the walls. We put foam in the walls. We set our amps at a certain volume, and no matter who comes in to DJ or turns the music on, they can't go past a certain volume," Rain HTX partner Sean Foskey said.

However, he also feels concerns can be addressed by meeting face-to-face.

"Every business here is trying to do the same thing, survive, pay their bills, pay their staff, and take care of their families, and I just think a conversation is a good compromise besides just trying to shut things down," Foskey said.

The mayor says his office will be targeting entertainment districts across the city, not just the Washington Corridor.