Mayor John Whitmire addresses city's safety preparations on potential tropical storm this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While the City of Houston keeps an eye on the possible tropical storm predicted for this week, Houston Mayor John Whitmire informs the public that all essential measures are being taken to protect both residents and infrastructure.

On the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Mayor Whitmire released a statement regarding the city's safety measures on Sunday evening.

According to ABC13's Weather team, the precise effects and intensity of this possible tropical storm are still unknown, but it could start to affect southeast Texas as early as Tuesday. Nonetheless, there is sufficient model guidance to declare Wednesday an ABC13 Weather Alert Day, with southeast Texas potentially seeing tropical storm or perhaps hurricane force effects.

On July 8, Hurricane Beryl made landfall, and many residents across southeast Texas are still recovering from the storm's impact.