Houston man arrested for recording woman inside Bad Astronaut Brewing restroom, court documents say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man has been arrested after allegedly recording a woman inside a restroom at a local brewery.

Edrie Vieyra, 39, is charged with invasive visual recording in a bathroom, a felony under Texas law.

The incident occurred last July at Bad Astronaut Brewing Company on Fulton Street. Drusilla Bilton, who was visiting the popular brewery that evening for a friend's birthday celebration, says she was in a restroom stall when she noticed something alarming.

"I noticed an arm with a camera," Bilton recalled. "I immediately screamed and ran to chase the guy, not knowing if I'd see him or not."

According to court documents, surveillance footage from the brewery shows a man entering the women's restroom, then fleeing two minutes later, chased by the victim. The brewery's staff pulled the man's tab, which contained his name, said manager Tiare Austin, and turned over both the receipt and surveillance footage to police.

"It's disappointing that ruined their night," said Austin. "We took action as fast as we could, got the surveillance, and reported it to HPD."

Vieyra was arrested late Tuesday, nearly a year after the incident, and appeared in probable cause court. His public defender stated that he is married and has lived in the Houston area for 9 years.

Bilton, who says she was shaken and angry after the incident, is now speaking out in hopes of encouraging others to come forward if they've experienced similar invasions of privacy.

"People are afraid and ashamed, but there is no shame in this," she said.

Bilton says the experience has left her more cautious in public restrooms.

"It's just the world we live in. You can't trust everyone," she said.

Vieyra remains in jail on an immigration hold with a bond of $15,000.

