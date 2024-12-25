Houston glows with Holiday spirit, ranking among the best cities to celebrate Christmas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston has slipped five spots on Santa's nice list of the best cities for celebrating Christmas in 2024.

The very merry Bayou City has fallen into the No. 41 spot on WalletHub's list, which annually ranks the 100 most populous U.S. cities across five key dimensions: Traditions and fun, observance, generosity, shopping opportunities, plus travel and meal costs.

Houston was previously ranked as the No. 36 best U.S. city for celebrating Christmas in WalletHub's 2023 report.

To read the rest of this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.

