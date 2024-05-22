Parents protest outside Herod Elementary School after HISD principals and staff terminations

During National Teacher Appreciation Week, a principal, 11 teachers, and at least one staff member received letters of termination without any prior notice, leaving the school in a risky and uncertain situation.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several Houston ISD parents and community members gathered to protest outside of Herod Elementary School on Wednesday, demanding the removal of HISD Superintendent Mike Miles.

The protests began earlier this month when parents learned HISD was parting ways with some of their beloved principals and teachers from schools.

"The decisions being made in HISD right now lack common sense. We don't have an understanding of the metrics that are being used, and they are destroying the communities that we have developed over the years," one HISD parent told ABC13 during the protest held Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from Herod Elementary on the protest, it's likely that between 55 and 75% of its school employees won't be back next school year.

Students and other participants against the HISD takeover led the chants and held signs and banners throughout the demonstration on Wednesday.