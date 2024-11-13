Houston ISD says Harvard Elementary principal no longer taking job after 'extensive bullying'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston ISD school principal will not be serving the job a week after accepting the role, according to the school district.

This week, HISD sent a letter to parents informing them that Sharon Pe Benito will no longer be Harvard Elementary School's principal after receiving extensive bullying on social media.

The video above is from a previous report.

"She determined this job was no longer in her personal or professional best interest," HISD shared in a statement.

Benito had accepted the offer after the school's previous principal, Shelby Calabrese, was said to be under investigation. At the time of the announcement, parents told ABC13 they were concerned about Calabrese being put on leave because no one, even now, has provided a reason for it.

With Benito no longer the school's principal, HISD appointed Dr. Stefanie Spencer as the interim principal for the rest of this year.

"Over the course of the school year, Division Leadership will work with the PTA and Harvard Elementary parents to develop a principal profile to guide the hiring of a permanent principal for next school year," HISD shared.

On Wednesday, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., district leadership will join Dr. Spencer to meet Harvard families, solicit feedback and answer questions.

