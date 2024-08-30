Houston ISD police confiscate weapon from Bellaire High School student for the second time this week

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- HISD police confiscated a weapon from a Bellaire High School student Friday, just three days after a similar incident on campus.

Principal Michael Niggli addressed the situation in a statement sent to parents, confirming that no one was injured in either incident.

In response to these incidents, Bellaire High School announced they plan to take immediate action to increase police monitoring on campus. The school also plans to enhance its preventative safety measures.

While officials did not say what happened to the student who brought the weapon on Friday, the student who brought the weapon on Tuesday was reportedly detained and removed from campus.