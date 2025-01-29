HISD plans to discuss legal action against social media platforms

HISD is considering legal action against social media apps, saying they disrupt schooling, are addictive to students, and impair peer interaction.

HISD is considering legal action against social media apps, saying they disrupt schooling, are addictive to students, and impair peer interaction.

HISD is considering legal action against social media apps, saying they disrupt schooling, are addictive to students, and impair peer interaction.

HISD is considering legal action against social media apps, saying they disrupt schooling, are addictive to students, and impair peer interaction.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- HISD could be the latest school district to attempt legal action against social media platforms.

School districts across the country have sued social media platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook, saying they disrupt schooling, are addictive to students, and impair peer interaction.

The HISD agenda said the district is considering legal action to potentially recoup damages sustained by the District related to youth social media usage and any other action that may be necessary.

RELATED: Social media isn't the only cause of mental health woes among Texas youth, advocates say

According to the Mayo Clinic, social media can play two roles in a young person's life, saying it helps build a social circle and stay in touch in this digital age.

However, they also point out that it can hinder a child's progress on tasks like homework, getting enough sleep, and developing a healthy self-image.

HISD said in the agenda that they recognize this is tricky legal work and may be difficult to carry out.

While there is news coverage of other districts around the country pursuing legal action, there isn't much when it comes to districts winning these kinds of cases.

Ultimately, this item was not discussed at all on Tuesday because of time constraints, but ABC13 was told the district plans to move forward with it.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.