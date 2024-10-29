2 students at Lamar High School facing felony charges after allegedly bringing guns to campus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD is boosting security at one of its high schools after two students allegedly brought weapons to campus.

Lamar High School sent out a message to parents on Monday saying a student attempting to bring a gun to school was detained after a short pursuit off campus.

HISD said police were able to locate the weapon and detain the student.

Administrators said they also suspected another student of having a weapon. That student was also detained, and the gun was confiscated.

The district said everyone is safe.

According to HISD, both students will face felony charges and "will be assigned disciplinary actions aligned with the Texas Education Code."

Court records show charges of possession of a prohibited weapon were filed against 17-year-old Clifton Skillern.

Documents state Skillern "concealed handgun with an extended magazine while at Lamar High School on Oct. 28, 2024."

Skillern appears to be in custody and is expected to appear in court Wednesday. His bond was set at $50,000.

District officials said heightened security would be added as a precaution.

A video obtained by ABC13 shows long lines outside the school Tuesday morning.

Students at the school were forced to go through a security checkpoint with metal detectors.

"HISD takes every threat to campus safety seriously and works closely with local law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate and take necessary actions to ensure the safety of all students and staff.," the district said in a release.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.


