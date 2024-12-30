Houston Humane Society looking for owner of puppy rescued from storm drain in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Humane Society is asking for the owner of a puppy rescued from a storm drain the day after Christmas in Pearland to come forward.

A couple walking on Christmas Day heard cries coming from a storm drain and called the Pearland Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived and discovered the puppy had been washed into the drain and become stuck there.

First responders lost contact with the dog on Christmas, but returned the next day and freed him.

The puppy, a mixed terrier, suffered minor burns on his paw pads, the Houston Humane Society said, adding that he was given fresh water and warm blankets before being taken to City of Pearland Animal Services and later transferred to the society for further treatment.

The puppy is with the society now because he's not microchipped.

Houston Humane Society is required by law to hold lost animals without tags or microchips for at least 72 hours to give an owner the opportunity to come forward.

If someone does claim the puppy, they must bring proper documentation to the shelter at 14700 Almeda Road before they can head home with the pet. If no one claims him, he'll be made available for adoption.

As we head into New Year's Eve, Houston Humane Society is also reminding pet owners to make sure their pets are microchipped in the event they get scared and run away from home because of fireworks and loud noises.

According to the society, many of those animals end up in shelters on Jan. 1, but microchipping increases the chances lost pets will be able to be reunited with their owners.

Houston Humane Society also offers microchipping services.

