Houston Housing Authority CEO resigns amid leave during investigation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The head of the Houston Housing Authority, David A. Northern, Sr., is out after two years, according to a statement from the department.

According to the HHA, the Board of Commissioners met on Monday, Nov. 18, to discuss the organization's leadership, among other matters.

"During this meeting, the Board Chairman disclosed that Mr. Northern has chosen to resign from his position of President and CEO, effective immediately," the organization shared.

This comes as the housing authority was under federal investigation because of the complex built on land where the city used to burn trash. Northern was placed on leave in October as his performance was being looked into.

In a statement then, Northern said the investigation was "warrantless."

Before being placed on leave, federal investigators raided the Pointe at Bayou Bend, one of the HHA properties, which is a vacant 400-unit affordable housing property in Second Ward.

Toxic ash from a former trash incineration plant was found buried on a portion of the site in 2023, though the housing authority has long maintained the soil is fine.

Amid all of this, Houston Mayor John Whitmire has accused the HHA of inefficient leadership and money mismanagement.

"I've been very concerned about the housing authority, even before I was sworn in," Whitmire said.

Since the announcement of Northern's resignation, Whitmire said in a statement that he is "pleased with the actions taken" and "applauds the board's commitment to transparency and holding leadership accountable."

Following Northern's resignation, the HHA added it will move forward with Jennine Hovell-Cox as interim president "until final deliberations can be made on a permanent replacement."

According to a reporter from our partners at the Houston Chronicle, Norther will get paid six months' salary and health insurance as part of the agreement. He was reportedly making about $278,000 a year.

You can read the HHA's full statement below:

The Houston Housing Authority (HHA) Board of Commissioners met on November 18, 2024, to discuss amongst other matters, the organization's leadership, including, David A. Northern, Sr.'s leadership tenure. During this meeting, the Board Chairman disclosed that Mr. Northern has chosen to resign from his position of President and CEO, effective immediately.

HHA recognizes the importance of strong leadership, especially during a time of change. So, as HHA moves forward, Jennine Hovell-Cox will remain Interim President and CEO until final deliberations can be made on a permanent replacement for the position. This will ensure a smooth transition and continued focus on serving the residents of Houston.

HHA will remain dedicated to fulfilling its mission of providing safe and affordable housing and services for Houstonians in need.

