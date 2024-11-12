13 Investigates: Fixing Houston's dangerous buildings is a 'long and drawn-out process'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Inside an abandoned building on North Main Street, rows of metal racks announcing a clearance sale are gathering dust.

"Since I was younger, it's always been abandoned," Gael Gutiérrez, who lives near the building, said. "I've never seen it operating or anything like that, so it's been like that for a while now."

The building isn't just abandoned. 13 Investigates found it's one of more than 170 buildings across the city that are considered dangerous, according to the City of Houston.

We should be, as a city, addressing these problems. Houston City Councilmember Mario Castillo

13 Investigates visited several buildings that city inspectors deemed dangerous and found run-down apartment complexes, a burned-down restaurant, and even an old school that the Houston Independent School District still owns.

Why are so many of these buildings deemed dangerous allowed to be in poor condition for years?



